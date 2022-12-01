Girls Soccer.JPG

When last year’s soccer season ended, the Fountain Hills High School girls weren’t sure they’d have a team this year. They ended last season with less than 10 players, and they had no coach at the start of this school year.

The players took a breath of relief when they met Malcolm Cutting a few weeks ago. He is coaching both boys and girls this year, and the season begins at home later today, Wednesday, Nov. 30. The girls start by hosting Benjamin Franklin at 4 p.m.