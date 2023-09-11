Fountain Hills High School hosted 86 schools in one of the largest cross country meets in the state Saturday, Sept. 9.
Skye Alker continues her stellar senior campaign and has earned a medal in each of the first three races. This time, Alker finished 13th out of 186 girls.
Alker ran her second fastest time this season, 21:18.35, and fellow senior Erin Hooley also earned a medal at home. Hooley ran a season record, 23:15.68, and finished 40th.
No boy finished in the top 50 to earn a medal, but first-year runner Aiden Rollins impressed his teammates on the grassy hills of Fountain Hills. The sophomore transfer from Washington state finished with a new personal record, 19:42.08, and he led the team at home.
“I didn’t really have a goal for the beginning whatsoever, but I’d say I have goals for the end,” Rollins said. “For this one, I was trying for 21 [minutes], but I got a sub 20 which is pretty good. I think, not next [meet], but before the end of the year, I’ll try to go for at least 19 [minutes].”
Rollins has never run cross country before, and the large meet was a new experience for him. He navigated it well but said he nearly fell down when the runners were bunched up at the beginning. He said he joined the team to try something new. He added he wants to build up endurance before the soccer season this winter.
Rollins placed 96th out of 297 boys, but senior Caleb Lara and sophomore Colby Wright weren’t far behind. Lara finished 103rd (20:09.29) and Wright came in 112th (20:18.53), and they are the only two other Falcons to finish under 20 minutes so far this year.
Sophomore Allison Guerrette (24:57.75) and junior Racine Homyak (26:22.88) placed in the top 100 for girls, and senior Eliana Bartman ran her second-best time this year (32:50.2). The well-rounded performances helped the girls finish 12th out of 22 teams.
Junior Yahshua Harris (22:17.44) ran his second fastest race and seniors Dylan Romans (22:54.36) and William Breen (22:54. 47) each ran season records. Romans is also playing football for the Falcons this fall, and he helped the Falcons finish 25th of 37 teams.
First-year head coach Andrea Hall was grateful to all the staff and volunteers that made the home meet run smoothly. It takes a lot of time and energy to organize, run and clean up after the invitational, and Hall specifically thanked Mary McDonald for her expertise with the huge meet and keeping the tradition alive.
The Falcons face off with Scottsdale Prep and Notre Dame Prep on Wednesday, Sept. 13, before competing in the Western Equinox XC Festival, another large meet, Saturday, Sept. 23.
“I’m looking forward to actually the next meet because there’s only three teams,” Wright said. “I’m more excited when there’s less teams I feel like because you’re a lot more open. Not so much cramming, you can run your own race.”