Equestrian 1.JPG

Peyton McAloon spends nearly every day of the week working and riding horses at Lorill Equestrian, otherwise known as the Arizona Cowboy College. It’s her job and her passion, and she went to Montana earlier this year to compete in the 2022 United States Eventing Association American Eventing Championships.

The Fountain Hills High School senior competed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 in three-day eventing in Kalispell, Mont. She finished 11th overall out of 24 competitors in her division, and she placed 18th in dressage, 14th in cross country, and 11th in show jumping.