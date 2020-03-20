Kennedy Muhs, a 2019 Fountain Hills High School graduate and a freshman at Colorado Mesa University (CMU) studying exercise science, has qualified to compete at the National College Club Swimming Championships in Greensboro, N.C. from April 10-13.
Muhs has been a competitive swimmer since the age of 11, training with Scottsdale Aquatic Club, and was a member and team captain of the first Fountain Hills High School swim team in the 2018-19 school year. She is a 2018 Arizona Swimming High School state finalist and a two-time 2019 Arizona Swimming Long Course Junior Olympic champion and four-time finalist.
Muhs now trains and competes with the CMU Mavericks Club Swim Team. She will be swimming in four individual events and five relay events in Greensboro against athletes from 160 different college club swim teams. According to Karen Muhs, Kennedy’s mother, she continues to strive to be the best in academics, swimming and the various clubs and organizations she is a part of.
“Her family and friends are so proud,” Karen said. “We want to wish her continued success in achieving her goals. Good luck to Kennedy and the CMU Mavericks Club Swim Team!”