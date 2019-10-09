The Falcons were able to stay in last Friday night’s football game for the first half but, according to head coach Jason Henslin, some “self-inflicted errors” caused a potential victory to slip through the team’s fingers.
The Fountain Hills High School football squad traveled to Gilbert on Oct. 4 and fell to American Leadership Academy Gilbert, 36-6.
FHHS football will return home this Friday, Oct. 11, to take on Coronado starting at 7 p.m.
For the first two quarters of the game the Falcons’ defense was able to hold off the Eagles from running up the score. It was a much closer competition than the final score shows.
“It was a defensive battle for the first half with ALA taking a 7-0 lead into halftime,” Henslin said. “There were a couple of key stops in the first half that helped keep us in the game, especially a solo tackle by Hafeez Momoh on fourth down and one that gave us the ball back. Unfortunately, we were unable to capitalize.”
Henslin said that more offensive opportunities slipped by the Falcons in the second half and, despite recording 300 offensive yards, Fountain Hills only made it to the end zone once.
“The rest of the time we had our drives stopped by a penalty or a self-inflicted mistake which gave the ball back to ALA,” Henslin said. “Our lone score was a 19-yard touchdown pass from Shane Davenport to Boden Davidson.”
Despite feeling that his team didn’t bring the energy necessary to beat ALA, Henslin did point to a handful of defensive performances as bright spots.
“Connor Smout, in his second week as a starter, recorded eight tackles and made several crucial stops,” Henslin said. “Senior Hunter Richards had his best game on defense, recording six tackles and making a few key stops on special teams. Hafeez Momoh and Porter Sweet both turned in another great performance and they are now one and two, respectively, in tackles for a loss in all of 3A.”
Special honors
Before kickoff, both the Falcons and the Eagles participated in a ceremony to honor those in the military as well as first responders.
Both teams held American flags and made a tunnel which veterans, active service members, police officers and firefighters ran through. A World War II veteran was also among those honored.