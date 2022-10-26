Football (1).JPG

What started as a defensive battle with only one first-half touchdown quickly turned into a game where the last team to hold the football in the fourth quarter would likely win last Friday, Oct. 21.

With 2:41 left to play, the Fountain Hills High School football team was still in position to pull out a comeback win over their rival, Payson. Senior quarterback Spencer Nelson drove the offense down the field and set up a field goal attempt from the 25 yard line with 27 seconds left. Instead of tying the game 17-17, Payson blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown to win 24-14.