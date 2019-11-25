If a few moments had gone a different way in the Fountain Hills High School football team’s 2019 season, then the end result might have looked different for the Falcons.
Fountain Hills football finished the year with a record of 4-6. The season started with the Falcons dropping their first two games, then pulling off a spectacular win at the Payson Homecoming game, 51-26.
From that point on, FHHS struggled to keep the momentum going despite winning their next game against Wickenburg, 32-6.
The season came to a close for the Falcons on Nov. 1, with a loss against Valley Christian, 49-23.
Head coach Jason Henslin said he is impressed with the performance his team gave this season but is still a little frustrated with how things shook out.
“From a wins and losses standpoint it was a frustrating season; we came in thinking we would do better and, unfortunately, it didn’t work out,” Henslin said. “Looking back on the season, there were four of our six losses that could have gone either way.”
While Henslin said it is never ideal to have a frustrating season there is a silver lining that can be taken from this year.
“Hopefully this will be a good lesson for the coming years, because we have a lot of returning starters,” Henslin said. “That is the positive in looking forward and saying, ‘OK, well, these guys have already gone through the hardships of a disappointing season, so let’s channel that into focus for next year.’”
There were some other bright spots for Henslin this season, like the Falcons’ first win.
“I always enjoy the rivalry we have with Payson, our Battle of the Beeline,” Henslin said. “Then we ended up putting up 50 points on them at their homecoming.”
Another bright spot for Henslin was some of the individuals on his team.
“I enjoyed seeing our quarterback, Shane Davenport, get to play a full season after struggling with an injury last season,” Henslin said. “He ended up having 2,000 total offensive yards.
“Boden Davidson was also huge this season, breaking the school record for most touchdowns in a season and game. Then Hafeez Momoh was also a big asset to our defense, breaking the school record for most tackles in a season.”
Henslin said he is already meeting with his coaches about what they can continue to do to improve next season.