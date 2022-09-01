Football 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School football team won 22-14 on the road at Dysart last Friday, Aug. 26. The Demons struck first and fast, but the Falcons made in-game adjustments and came back from a 14-0 deficit to win.

The Demons scored within the first four minutes of the game and made it 14-0 by 11:15 in the second quarter. Among their adjustments, the Falcons changed their run scheme from a zone-based run to be more power and gap based, and they started to move the chains.