Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 106F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.