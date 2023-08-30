Cross country

Senior Skye Alker, pictured taking part in last year’s Fountain Hills Invitational, finished seventh in the first cross country race of the 2023 season. (Independent Newsmedia/Cyrus Guccione)

The Fountain Hills High School cross country team started the 2023 season taking part in the Opening Night in Paradise event on Monday, Aug. 28. Senior Caleb Lara and sophomore Colby Wright led the boys team with new personal bests, and senior Skye Alker earned a medal with her seventh-place finish.

First-year head coach Andrea Hall said the solid opening performances prove this season will be another great one. The Falcons sent the girls team and two boys to the state championship last year, and they aim to continue improving as the season goes on. Hall also said the girls brought a lot of highlghts already.