The Fountain Hills High School varsity baseball team improved to 11-5 this week and extended their win streak to nine in a row. The No. 5 Falcons beat Wickenburg twice, 14-8 and 14-3, and they finished the season series with Chino Valley with a 7-4 win.

Monday’s game was very windy, and the Falcons took a few innings to gain the lead. According to Willy Weather, there were 35.7 mph gusts of wind that kicked up dust and caused problems early for the Falcons. The Falcons sealed the 14-8 win with two home runs in the sixth inning from juniors Nathan Hughes and Tyler Langer.