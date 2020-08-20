While it is still unclear what the 2020-21 athletics season will look like for the Fountain Hills High School Falcons, it is clear that when Fountain Hills sports do return, they’ll have a commitment to a new set of principles.
FHUSD Athletic Director Willie Dudley is working with the non-profit, Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), to bring their mission of “creating a positive, character-building youth sports environment that results in better athletes, better people” to FHUSD.
A letter has been sent to the parents or guardians of FHUSD athletes explaining the three principles of PCA that FHUSD wants to promote among athletics.
The first principal of PCA is redefining “winner.” Instead of focusing on just the outcome of a game PCA calls for a winner to be recognized as “someone who shows maximum effort, continues to learn and improve and refuses to let mistakes or fear of mistakes stop them.”
The second principle is “Filling the Emotional Tank.” This item calls for coaches and parents to be conscious about what they saying to an athlete so that their “emotional tank” stays full. While there is a place for criticism, PCA believes the magic ratio is 5:1, praise to criticism.
The third and final principal of PCA is “Honoring the Game.” PCA wants coaches and athletes to honor the “R.O.O.T.S.” of the game, which stand for Rules, “we don’t bend the rules to win;” Opponents, “A worthy opponent is a gift that forces us to play to our highest potential;” Officials, “We treat officials with respect even when we disagree;” Teammates, “We never do anything that would embarrass our team on or off the field;” and Self, “We live up to our own standards regardless of what others do.”
Dudley has a three-year plan to roll out these new principles with a separate goal for each year. For the first year, FHUSD plans to host both a coach and parent workshop to cover the basics of the plan. During the second year, a Second Goal Parent Workshop will be required for all new parents in the athletics community and, in the third year, coaches will be required to take the first Double-Goal Workshop. There are two more levels to this workshop that veteran coaches can also take.
Among other benefits the PCA states that sticking with their principles will help with retention of athletes and coaches.