The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team (11-10) lost two games last week against higher ranked teams. The Falcons fell 0-3 to both Scottsdale Christian Academy and Northwest Christian, but they showed they could keep up with the No. 3 team in the state.

Last Thursday, Sept. 29, the Fountain Hills High School volleyball team went head to head with No. 3 Northwest Christian at home. The Falcons lost the first two sets 25-16, but made the third set more competitive, losing 25-23.