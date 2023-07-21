Flag football

Titleist Patrick stops Taleigha Bonnaha from scoring a touchdown in last year’s freshman vs. senior powderpuff flag football game.

Back in 2012, Fountain Hills High School made national news by being one of the first five high schools in the country to play beach volleyball as a varsity sport. Current administrators are considering two other new sports in the Arizona Interscholastic Association, girls flag football and eSports.

The AIA partnered with PlayVS to run the first eSports season in 2019. More schools have joined each year, and now students who don’t play traditional sports have an opportunity to win state championships and earn scholarship money.