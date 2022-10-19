Volleyball (2).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team improved to 20-12 on the season with a 3-1 win over Camp Verde last Thursday, Oct. 13. The Falcons survived a higher ranked team and will play their last home game tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 20.

Fountain Hills vaulted to an early first set lead, 8-2, before the No. 11 Cowboys took a timeout. The Falcons continued to maintain control of the game for most of the first set, but Camp Verde started to come back in the end. The Falcons led 23-13 and won 25-18.