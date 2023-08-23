083023 sp Football

Senior Canon Lipps scored the first two touchdowns this season for the Falcons. Lipps also blocked a punt for a safety. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

Junior Sam Barnard and the rest of the Fountain Hills High School football team was ready to attack as soon as the game started, and the first play from scrimmage this season was a trick play that went over 40 yards to senior Gannon Young and led to a touchdown catch by senior Canon Lipps.

The Falcons schemed the flea flicker from the first day head coach Pete Schermerhorn started working with them on the field. Barnard threw three touchdowns in his first ever start at quarterback, and the Falcons beat Kofa 37-13 to start the season 1-0.