A new athletic trainer, courtesy of the Fountain Hills Unified School District’s partnership with Spooner Physical Therapy, will be looking after Falcons on and off the field this year.
Hayden Larman is a Texas native with a B.S. in athletic training from Brigham Young University, giving her the skills she needs for the position.
“As an athletic trainer I have been trained to recognize, prevent and manage injuries,” Larman said. “As a part of the health care team, it is my goal to keep student-athletes healthy and safe throughout the year. I will be available during practices, as well as home games, in case of emergency or to provide an immediate injury evaluation and make a referral if needed.”
Along with being available for student-athletes, Larman will also work with parents to keep them informed of their child’s health.
“I will communicate and coordinate with parents to expedite medical visits when needed to avoid any unnecessary missed practices and get treatment as soon as possible,” Larman said. “Both Dr. Nelson and Spooner Physical Therapy are committed to getting the athletes in ASAP.”
Larman spends her mornings at Spooner Physical Therapy, but is at the high school training room by 2 p.m. every day to tape or provide treatments for students before practice.
“I am very excited to be working with Spooner Physical Therapy and the Fountain Hills Falcons this year,” Larman said. “Don’t hesitate to contact me with questions or concerns. It is my goal to keep our ‘Health in Motion.’”