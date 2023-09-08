Volleyball

Junior outside hitter Zoe Kohoutek had five kills in the Falcon’s first set of the year in the 3-0 win over ALA - Ironwood. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Falcons improved to 7-2 and came away with first place in the Longhorn Invitational tournament in Payson Saturday, Sept. 2.

Head coach Olivia Long, a Payson graduate, returned to her old stomping grounds and guided the Falcons to a 5-1 record over Labor Day weekend.