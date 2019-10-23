The Falcons dominated in the first three quarters of last Friday night’s football showdown, but a handful of bad plays in the fourth cost them the game.
Fountain Hills High School football hosted Arizona College Prep at the Falcon Nest last Friday, Oct. 18, with the team going on to lose by a final score of 32-21.
The Falcons will be on the road playing against Gilbert Christian this Friday, Oct. 25, starting at 7 p.m.
Head coach Jason Henslin was not thrilled when he recounted the events of the fourth quarter from last Friday night’s game.
“Going into the fourth quarter we had a lead of 21-6,” Henslin said. “We felt really good about things, but what it boiled down to was probably two or three big momentum-shifting plays where we got in our own way.”
The third quarter ended with AZ College Prep blocking a Falcon punt, giving them good field position.
“So the very first play of the fourth quarter they score,” Henslin said. “We get the ball back, ended up giving in back in three plays and then we had a shank punt.”
Again with good field position, AZ College Prep found the end zone.
“Then, on our next drive, the quarterback made a mistake he doesn’t normally make and threw an interception,” Henslin said with a sigh. “They ran it back for a touchdown. It was frustrating and very deflating because, in a matter of 10 minutes, everything we had done had been wiped out.”
The Falcons had done a lot well in the game, too, up to that point.
“I am really proud of the way they played for the first three quarters,” Henslin said. “They were dominant. Arizona College Prep has only lost one game this season and I think we definitely shocked them out the gate.”
A silver lining to the night was that one Falcon broke a school record and another Falcon is within reach of breaking a second.
Boden Davidson, who scored FHHS’ three touchdowns of the night, is one touchdown away from the school record of touchdowns scored in a season.
Hafeez Momoh, however, broke the school record for most tackles in a season at last week’s game.
“Hafeez is now at 126 tackles for the season and the previous record is 120,” Henslin said. “That dates back to the 1994 season.”
Despite this unfortunate outcome, Henslin and the team still plan on finishing the season strong.