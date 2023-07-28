The Fountain Hills High School football team officially began team practices on Monday, July 24, but some players got a head start on their new playbook in a football camp at Cal Lutheran University from Thursday, July 13, to Monday, July 17. The Falcons practiced on collegiate facilities and they bonded through team activities like going to the beach.

“We definitely got a lot of good work, and we got a lot of conditioning,” senior Cannon Lipps said. “We got a lot of technique stuff. We have a lot of new freshmen, so we had to coach them up a whole lot, but they got it pretty easily. We got to go to the beach. That was always really fun.”