After nearly three weeks off, the Fountain Hills High School softball team has returned to action. They tied their season record with 16 runs scored in their home game against No. 6 Northwest Christian (13-2) last Thursday.

Interim head coach Chris Peterson described his first home game as a “football level score.” The Falcons lost 37-16, but they kept it much more competitive than the score shows. Senior Mia Duda hit a three-run home run to make it 21-16, and then the Crusaders responded with a flurry of runs in the next inning.