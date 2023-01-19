Boys Soccer (2).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer team lost all three of its games last week, and dropped to 1-7, but the third time was the charm. Head coach Malcolm Cutting says their close game with San Tan Foothills on Friday, Jan. 13, was a “breakthrough.”

The Falcons lost at home to BASIS Phoenix 8-0 on Monday, Jan. 9, and then they lost 7-0 at Scottsdale Prep Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 11. To understand why the San Tan game might be a turning point, Cutting pointed out that Wednesday was the first time that the Falcons weren’t mercy ruled since the beginning of the season.