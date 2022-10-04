Cross Country 1.JPG

Last Friday night, Sept. 30, the Fountain Hills High School cross country team competed in the largest cross country meet in Arizona, the Desert Twilight XC Festival. The runners raced at night, and head coach Kevin Clancy said almost everyone set a season best and most Falcons set a new personal record for themselves.

The girls team came in 31st place out of 51 teams in the small school varsity race, and juniors Erin Hooley and Skye Alker both finished in the top 75. Hooley finished 27th (21:08.5), and Alker finished 73rd (22:26.2).