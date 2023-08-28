09062023 sp Football

Senior Isiah Challman hauls in a 21 yard touchdown pass over two Bourgade Catholic defenders. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Fountain Hills High School football team improved to 2-0 with a 28-0 win over Bourgade Catholic on Friday, Aug. 25. Junior Sam Barnard tossed three touchdowns to lead the Falcons to victory, and senior Gannon Young caught two of them.

The Falcons held a ribbon-cutting ceremony before the game to thank individuals and groups for supporting the new athletic field. They have practiced on the field since Monday, Aug. 14, and the players feel comfortable and confident on the new turf.