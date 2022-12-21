Boys basketball.JPG

Last Wednesday, Dec. 14, junior Keaton Ort scored 22 points and senior Luke Bloedel scored 17 in the Falcons’ 56-34 win over defending state champions Scottsdale Christian Academy. The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team maintained its undefeated record and moved to 9-0.

The Eagles have actually won back-to-back state titles in the 2A conference, but they were no match for the Falcons last week. The Falcons jumped out to a 9-2 lead and they never slowed down.