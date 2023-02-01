Boys basketball (1).JPG

The Falcons are nearing the end of the season, and they are still undefeated. The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team improved to 21-0 this past week, and they host No. 9 Scottsdale Christian Academy (SCA) in the last home game of the regular season tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 2.

The boys beat Chino Valley (1-14) 66-13 on Tuesday, Jan. 23, and they beat Camp Verde (4-11) 75-31 on Saturday, Jan. 28. Both games were special to the team, as last Tuesday was senior night, and Saturday’s game was played at the Fort McDowell Recreation Center.