Volleyball

Senior Bree March jumps to get a mid-air hit at a recent home game. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team started its region schedule 1-0 with a 3-0 win over Chino Valley on Monday, Sept. 11. The Falcons bounced back after back-to-back losses to Gilbert Chrisitan and Valley Chrisitan, and they play in their second tournament from Friday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 16.

“The win against Chino was good,” head coach Olivia Long said. “We didn’t drop to their level. We maintained a pretty consistent lead and we were energized that whole game. Going into games like that, it helps us to remember where we’re at, and hopefully keep our heads when we play games against Valley, Scottsdale and Gilbert Chrisitan.”