The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team started its region schedule 1-0 with a 3-0 win over Chino Valley on Monday, Sept. 11. The Falcons bounced back after back-to-back losses to Gilbert Chrisitan and Valley Chrisitan, and they play in their second tournament from Friday, Sept. 15 to Saturday, Sept. 16.
“The win against Chino was good,” head coach Olivia Long said. “We didn’t drop to their level. We maintained a pretty consistent lead and we were energized that whole game. Going into games like that, it helps us to remember where we’re at, and hopefully keep our heads when we play games against Valley, Scottsdale and Gilbert Chrisitan.”
The Falcons won 25 of 30 sets on their way to first place in the Longhorn Invitational tournament earlier this season. The Falcons lost to Higley in their first meeting of the tournament, but Foutain Hills outplayed Higley in a rematch later in the tournament. Then the Falcons played Higley in a 25-point sudden death set, and the Falcons came out victorious.
“Higley’s 5A and they took first place in this tournament last year so they’re definitely a strong team,” Long said. “Once we started picking up their outside [hits], they resorted to tipping and then we were there defensively. It’s just a battle of wills at some point.”
Higley’s coach told Long that senior Sydney Boeshans was the best libero in the tournament, and junior Zoe Kohoutek was named the Falcon’s MVP by opposing coaches in the Longhorn Invitational.
The Falcons lost their next two games after the tournament, but Long said the Falcons aren’t panicked about the losses. The Falcons fell 3-1 to Gilbert Chrisitan (25-11, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23) and 3-0 to Valley Christian (25-15, 25-16, 25-14), but then they beat Chino Valley 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-19).
Fountain Hills is one of three schools in 3A North Central that’s still undefeated in region play. The Falcons travel to Scottsdale Chrisitan, last year’s No. 12-ranked team, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, and they host Scottsdale Christian on Thursday, Oct. 19. The Falcons host last year’s state runner-up, Northwest Chrisitan, on Thursday, Sept. 28, and the Falcons travel to play them on Monday, Oct. 23.
Long is excited for the Coconino classic tournament in Flagstaff because she doesn’t know many of the other teams that will be there. The Falcons will have to stay on their toes and prepare for anything against new competition.
The Falcons are nearing the end of a seven-game road stretch. They travel on back-to-back days to Payson on Monday, Sept. 18, and Camp Verde on Tuesday, Sept. 19. They travel to Wickenburg on Thursday, Sept. 21, and then they finish the road trip at Scottsdale Chrisitan on Sept. 26.
All varsity games are played at 6 p.m., except for the game in Payson. That will start at 6:30 p.m.