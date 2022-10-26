Cross Country.jpeg

The Fountain Hills High School cross country team competed in the 74th annual Mt. SAC Invitational meet at Mt. San Antonio College, Calif., this past Saturday, Oct. 22. The Falcons also visited Disneyland for a short time while they were out of state.

The Falcon boys ran a shorter 2.4-mile race, and the girls ran three miles. Matthew Gonzalez (25.49) and Tyler Eastman (27:44) competed in the three-mile freshman race.