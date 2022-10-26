The Fountain Hills High School cross country team competed in the 74th annual Mt. SAC Invitational meet at Mt. San Antonio College, Calif., this past Saturday, Oct. 22. The Falcons also visited Disneyland for a short time while they were out of state.
The Falcon boys ran a shorter 2.4-mile race, and the girls ran three miles. Matthew Gonzalez (25.49) and Tyler Eastman (27:44) competed in the three-mile freshman race.
Senior Tyler Irvine-Violette came in 21st place with a 14:51 finish, and fellow senior Zion Atwood finished close behind in 26th place (15:14). Freshman Colby Wright was closest to the top pair and finished in 38th place (15:58).
Junior Dylan Romans (16:50) and senior Franklin Fiola (16:50) took 60th and 63rd places respectively. Juniors William Breen (17:45) and Nathan Eastman (18:42) were the last Falcons to finish in 70th and 82nd. The Falcons took seventh out of nine teams.
Junior Erin Hooley had a top-10 finish for the girls and came in eighth place (21:34). Fellow junior Skye Alker was close behind in 16th place (22:12) and the next two Falcons to finish were sophomore Racine Homyak and freshman Ali Guerrette.
Homyak finished at 24:32 in 36th place, and Guerrette took 45th place with a 25:25 race.
The Falcons have one more regular season meet today, Oct. 26. The Falcons will race in the Horizon Honors Invitational at Pecos Park at 4 p.m., and then they have Division III sectionals on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The Falcons hope to race well during sectionals so they can qualify for the state championship. Sectionals will take place at the same park where two Falcons medaled in the Titan Invitational earlier this season.