The Fountain Hills High School track and field team was busy with three meets last week. The Falcons only have three more meets before the postseason begins, and the team has several qualifiers already and even more athletes on the outside looking in.

The Falcons had 29 finishes in the top 10 at the Sedona Red Rock Invitational on Saturday, April 8. Junior Eliana Bartman and freshman Allison Guerrette led the team with three top finishes each, and sophomores Katherine Hampton and Sara Dethlefs each had two top-ten finishes.