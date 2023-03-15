The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team won twice and improved to 5-1 last week. The Falcons held their second round of challenge matches in between the two games, and there was some shake up at the top of the line up.

Head coach Peter McGloin’s goal is to get his players to play matches like they play in practice. The challenge matches between two Falcon pairs help because they imitate the high stakes of winning and losing by having players move up or down the line up, and the players have to dig deeper into their bag of tricks to defeat their teammates.