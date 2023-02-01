Girls Basketball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team is on a mission to win its last four games of the season. At 10-8, the Falcons are ranked No. 23 at the time of writing, and they have a narrow path into the playoffs.

The Falcons won both their games last week. They crushed Chino Valley (1-14) 52-24 on senior night, and then they pulled away at the end to beat Camp Verde 57-49. The Falcons hosted the Cowboys (3-12) at the Fort McDowell Rec Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, and got revenge for a bad loss to the Cowboys earlier this season.