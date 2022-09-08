FB 1.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School football team fell 33-12 at Scottsdale Christian Academy last Friday, Sept. 2. The Falcons kept the game close in the first half but struggled with special teams all night and couldn’t overcome their self-inflicted wounds to win.

The Falcons’ offense started slow and had two negative plays on the first possession. Senior Jentezen Behnke had his punt blocked and the Eagles recovered inside the redzone. The Falcons’ defense was able to stop the Eagles, and then they blocked Scottsdale’s field goal attempt to keep it 0-0.