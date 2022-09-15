CC 2.JPG

Fountain Hills hosted the second largest cross country meet in the state this past weekend on Saturday, Sept. 10. Fountain Hills High School staff showed up as early as 3 a.m. Saturday morning to prepare for over 2,000 kids and 100 high school teams.

The Falcons competed in the small school division of the Fountain Hills Invitational. Since the first meet of the season was in Flagstaff and 7,000 feet above sea level, head coach Kevin Clancy expected members of his team to improve on their 5K times at home.