Track and field.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School track and field team was set to start its season last week until the first meet was rained out. Now the Falcons get to have a home crowd at their first official meet tomorrow, Thursday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m.

The Falcons will host six schools on their home track: Cicero Preparatory Academy, Crismon, Horizon Honors, Notre Dame Prep, Rancho Solano Prep and Tonopah Valley. The “Falcon Relays” will include 10 running events, four field events, and one senior night “final lap.”