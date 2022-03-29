The Fountain Hills High School baseball team lost two games last week, and their record slipped to 5-8. The Falcons lost a close game (7-5) to San Tan Foothills on Tuesday, March 22, and then they lost 7-3 to region opponent Chino Valley last Friday, March 25.
The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the third inning against San Tan and took a 3-0 lead. The Sabercats responded with four runs in the bottom of the third, and the Falcons kept trying to regain the lead but were unsuccessful at sustaining it.
The Falcons scored two runs in the fourth inning compared to San Tan’s one run, but Fountain Hills would not get another run on the day. The game was tied 5-5 for one and a half innings, and the Sabercats took a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Falcons failed to score in the seventh and lost on the road.
Junior Devyn Hernandez had two RBIs on one hit and one sacrifice fly. Senior Zack Langer had two hits and one RBI. Langer had one steal, as did senior Andy Lloyd, sophomore Nathan Hughes and freshman Zion Sidhu.
The Falcons allowed seven stolen bases and they were also outpitched. The Falcons threw four strikeouts compared to nine from San Tan, and the Falcons had five pitching errors to the Sabercats’ two. Sophomores Lucas Williams and David Goldapper pitched two innings and Goldapper had three strikeouts. Senior Brogan Hardison also pitched two innings and added one strikeout.
Unlike San Tan, the Falcons weren’t in a neck and neck competition with Chino Valley. Chino Valley scored four runs on the Falcons in the first inning, and Fountain Hills was left trying to play catchup the rest of the game.
The Falcons found little success against Chino’s ace pitcher, Riley Roskoff. Roskoff pitched six and two-thirds of the seven innings, and he had 10 strikeouts with zero errors. The Falcons finished with 11 team strikeouts, but they threw 10 in return. The Falcons also had seven more errors than the Chino Valley pitchers.
Hughes did a majority of the work last Friday, pitching three and two-thirds innings and striking out seven. Williams pitched two innings with two strikeouts, and sophomore Ty Langer had one strikeout in one-third inning.
Ty Langer and sophomore Ty Flynn were the only Falcons with RBIs on Friday, each with one. The Falcons only had five team hits against Chino Valley, which is half as many as head coach Bob Langer wants the Falcons to average per game.
The Falcons played their first home game of the season yesterday, Tuesday, March 29, against region opponent Bourgade Catholic. The Falcons hoped to get a win under their belt, especially since the Golden Eagles are the only team with a record below .500 left on the Falcons’ schedule.
This Thursday’s game at region opponent Northwest Christian begins the final 10 games for Fountain Hills. Six of the final games will be played at home, and eight of the last 10 are against region opponents. After Thursday, the next Falcon game is Tuesday, April 5, at Wickenburg at 3:45 p.m.
The Falcons will need a strong push over their last few games to make the playoffs. They know it’s possible, because last year, the Falcons won six of their last seven games and earned a No. 2 seed entering the playoffs.