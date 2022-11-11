At the tail end of his sophomore year, Cannon Lipps started to hit the weight room hard. After a few months, Lipps had gained roughly 20 lbs., and he was ready to transition from junior varsity quarterback to running back and linebacker for the Fountain Hills High School football team.

In the first game of the year, Lipps returned an intercepted punt for a touchdown. He would finish his first varsity season with 6.5 sacks, the most on the team and second most in the region, and he rushed for 151 yards on 17 carries for an average of 8.9 yards per rush. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.