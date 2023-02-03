Boys soccer (2).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys soccer season came to an end last week. The Falcons went 1-11 this year and played their final three games of the season last week. The last two games were the closest losses of the season and showed promise for next year.

The Falcons lost 6-0 to No. 6 Northwest Christian (8-3) on Monday, Jan. 23, but they avoided the mercy rule. The Falcons lost due to the mercy rule three times this season, all in the first half of the season.