Football

Senior Nate Barnard, No. 71, leads the defense to get a tackle for loss in a recent home game. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

The Fountain Hills High School football team (2-1) fell for the first time this season in a 51-13 loss to Camp Verde (2-1) Thursday, Aug. 31.

Camp Verde senior Tyson Buckley threw six touchdowns and 320 yards and became the new school record holder for passing yards with 3,424 yards in 12 games.