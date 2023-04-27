Beach VB.JPG

Juniors Bella Garman and Sydney Boeshans did something for the Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team in the first round of the playoffs that they’d only done once before. The top pair put the team on their back and won in overtime to defeat No. 9 Mesquite (8-3) 3-2 on Monday, April 17.

Garman and Boeshans beat Eastmark in a tiebreaker set to win 3-2 in the second match of the season on Feb. 24. The stakes were much higher in the first round, and Garman and Boeshans won the last two sets 23-21, 15-6 to win after losing the first set 21-8.