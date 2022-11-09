Volleyball

The No. 16 Fountain Hills High School volleyball team lost its play-in match 3-2 to No. 17 Parker in a tiebreaker fifth set last Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Falcons did not have the ending to their season that they wanted, but they did avoid a disaster at the end.

One of the Falcons’ top players, junior captain Sophie Wickland, was rushed to the hospital after the game was over. Wickland was dizzy and dehydrated, and she spent the entire fifth set on the bench and in the Falcon’s nest receiving treatment from the athletic training staff. Wickland reportedly felt better as soon as she got an IV inserted into her arm.