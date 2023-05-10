Baseball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School baseball team (15-4) was eliminated from playoffs this past weekend. The No. 3 Falcons carried their hot streak into the first round of playoffs, but they were stopped short of their ultimate goal.

Last Tuesday, May 2, the Falcons beat No. 14 ALA Ironwood 11-3. The Falcons collected 13 hits, and juniors Nathan Hughes and Ty Langer each had three. Those two combined for five RBIs, and Langer hit a two-run home run in the first inning to get the Falcons going.