Keian Evans became the first Falcon ever to medal at the state swim meet last Saturday, Nov. 5. The Fountain Hills High School junior won second place in the 100 meter butterfly (52.65), and the Falcons placed in the top 10 in three other events en route to a 10th place finish for the boys out of 33 teams.

The Falcons have sent at least one individual to state each year since the program started five years ago. Evans set a personal and school record in his butterfly race by over two seconds, and first, second and third place were only separated by 0.7 seconds in the race.