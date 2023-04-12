Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team continued its streak and placed second in its sixth and seventh matches of the season last week. Halfway through the season, the Falcons are ranked 16th out of 60 teams.

The Falcons traveled to Scottsdale Silverado Golf Course on Tuesday, March 4. They lost to Rancho Solando Prep but beat Cicero Prep and Veritas Prep and moved from No. 17 to No. 16.