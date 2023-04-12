The Fountain Hills High School golf team continued its streak and placed second in its sixth and seventh matches of the season last week. Halfway through the season, the Falcons are ranked 16th out of 60 teams.
The Falcons traveled to Scottsdale Silverado Golf Course on Tuesday, March 4. They lost to Rancho Solando Prep but beat Cicero Prep and Veritas Prep and moved from No. 17 to No. 16.
Junior Ethan Schafer went two over par (37) and took second place overall on a windy and cold afternoon. Junior Tom Tiebert finished second on the team at 41, and the other three Falcons finished within three strokes of each other.
Junior Jaxson Butcher came in third on the team at 44. Freshmen Adam Oberg and Riley Murdock rounded out the team scores at 45 and 46, respectively.
Head coach Bob Buczek posted online that the Falcons had a great qualifying round on Wednesday, April 5, but they kept the same starting five for their seventh match of the season on Thursday, April 6. Only Tiebert and Schafer have played in every match so far, and the golfers use their seven best scores to qualify for the state tournament.
“It’s great to watch the competition to qualify for the next match from the team but one of the best parts is how the team supports each other and cheers each other on,” Buczek said in his post.
The Falcons took second place last Thursday and beat Gilbert Christian and Horizon Honors at the Ahwatukee Country Club. They lost to Northwest Christian, but Tiebert clutched up at the end to secure the second place finish.
Schafer led the Falcons and took second place overall again. Schafer eagled the par five at the ninth hole and went two over par, 38, overall. Tiebert pared the par five at the end to finish second on the team at 45.
Murdock, Butcher and Oberg had similar results and finished within a stroke of each other again. Murdock finished third at 46, Butcher was next at 47, and Oberg came in fifth on the team at 48.
With less than a month until the state tournament, the Falcons are keeping tabs on their best seven scores and their standings to get into state. If they qualify as a team, they are allowed to bring two alternates, and sophomores Shannon Breen and Savanah Miller are only a few matches away from meeting the necessary seven played.
The Falcons’ next match will be at home at 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, April 12, at Desert Canyon Golf Course. It will be their second to last home match of the season, and they face Arete Prep, Benjamin Franklin and Tempe Prep.
Next week, the Falcons travel to Trilogy Golf at Power Ranch on Thursday, April 20. They will face American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek, Arizona Lutheran and Gilbert Christian at 3:20 p.m.