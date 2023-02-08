Boys Basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team clinched its region championship with a 62-50 victory over No. 10 Scottsdale Christian Academy (15-8) last Thursday, Feb. 2. The Falcons improved to 23-0 and have two more opponents in the way of an undefeated regular season at the time of writing.

The Falcons unofficially won the region crown after handing Scottsdale Christian Academy (SCA) their second region loss. If Fountain Hills lost their last two regular season games to No. 15 Northwest Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and No. 23 Bourgade Catholic on Thursday, Feb. 9, they would still have the tiebreaker over SCA and be named 3A North Central champions.