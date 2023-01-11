The Fountain Hills High School soccer team got its first win last week, 9-0 over Phoenix Christian on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Falcons advanced to 1-4 on the season and they needed a morale boost, because two days prior they lost 15-0 to Phoenix Country Day School.
“That was a disappointing loss to me,” head coach Malcolm Cutting said. “I know why they were state champions. They were a really, really good team. It was impressive, and it hurt. I took that one on the chin.”
Phoenix Country Day had size, experience and chemistry on the field. According to graduated Falcon Anthony Kasson, most of the Eagles’ athletes play on the same club teams in the offseason, and it showed in their ability to fly around the field and instinctively know where their teammates were.
The Falcons were down 10-0 at halftime, but they were required to play another 20 minutes per Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) rules. The AIA mercy rule requires officials to end the game when there is an eight-goal difference or more at the 60 minute mark of the 80 minute game.
“I’m not sure what we’ll work on, but we have a ton to work on,” sophomore Tyler Griggs said. “It’s like we literally have to work on every single thing.”
The Falcons lost 11-1 to Phoenix Country Day last year and knew they would be playing another team capable of a state championship this year. According to Cutting, who was not here last year, Phoenix Country Day was a whole other caliber of team than Phoenix Christian later in the week.
“They came back and played very well,” Cutting said. “All around, their mannerisms were better. It was just an overall nice change to see.”
Cutting threw a few curveballs at the Falcons that caused some change as well. He added a new assistant to his coaching staff, he made changes to the line-ups and rotations, and Cutting chose a freshman to act as captain.
John Davies, father of junior Brendan Davies, joined Cutting as an assistant. Cutting also gave defensive players a chance on offense at Phoenix Christian as a way to stir up competition and check out the versatility of his players.
Cutting also asked for freshman Mason Meyen and junior Josh Ball to step up on the field. Cutting asked Ball to control the tempo of the game for the Falcons and while he was shy at first, Ball accepted the task. Meyen’s play was one of the few bright spots in Tuesday’s loss to Phoenix Country Day and Cutting rewarded his efforts.
“Considering who he was up against, guys that were almost double his size, he was back there fighting tooth and nail with every one of them,” Cutting said on Meyen. “I change until I find the right people in the right places, and I have found the person that can control the game…and that was Josh Ball.”
Two other young players flashed some talent in the win over Phoenix Christian. Sophomore Matt D’Anna and freshman Xander Hewett usually play on defense or in the goal, but they were given a chance on offense and impressed Cutting.
Hewett had a chance to play goalkeeper on Tuesday, too, after senior Zach Gratton was taken out of the goal. Gratton played elsewhere on the field after being pelted by shots from the Eagles for an entire half.
Ball was noticeably absent in the loss to Phoenix Country Day, but he’ll be available moving forward. The Falcons hosted BASIS Phoenix this past Monday, Jan. 9, after press time. They have two more games this week, and both are road trips.
The Falcons travel to Scottsdale Preparatory Academy today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, to play at 4p.m., and then they’ll travel to San Tan Foothills this Friday, Jan. 13, to play at 6 p.m. Next week, the Falcons travel to Scottsdale Christian Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to play at 6 p.m.