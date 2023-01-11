Boys soccer.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School soccer team got its first win last week, 9-0 over Phoenix Christian on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Falcons advanced to 1-4 on the season and they needed a morale boost, because two days prior they lost 15-0 to Phoenix Country Day School.

“That was a disappointing loss to me,” head coach Malcolm Cutting said. “I know why they were state champions. They were a really, really good team. It was impressive, and it hurt. I took that one on the chin.”