Luke Salzman is one of the longest tenured coaches at Fountain Hills High School, and his wrestling program has had a long history of success. He’s had two volunteer assistant coaches for 20 years, Jim Tait and Rob Trulson, and alumnus Dan Butler returned to coach this year, too.

From teaching the basics to newcomers, to having an extra set of eyes at large tournaments, the three assistant coaches helped all 19 Falcon wrestlers this year. Trulson and Tait have helped the program since their sons wrestled, and Butler is young and was able to wrestle with the team in practice as well.