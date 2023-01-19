Wrestling (2).JPG

The Seton Catholic Prep Sentinels were not ready for the Fountain Hills High School wrestling team. Fountain Hills hosted a section dual last Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the Falcons won almost every match in their opening dual with the Sentinels. The only loss was a forfeit because the Falcons didn’t have an athlete in that weight class.

Pin after pin, the Falcons outmaneuvered their opponents and put on a show in the only home meet of the season. The Falcons are an older team, with 12 upperclassmen and eight seniors on a roster of 19, but only four seniors are seasoned veterans that have wrestled all four years.