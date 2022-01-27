The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team competed at the Desert Challenge tournament in San Tan this past weekend. The Falcons did well as a unit, and several individuals placed high in the 26-team tournament.
Junior JP Cahill took first place overall in the 122-pound weight class. Cahill went 4-0 and won his two last matches each by one point. Head coach Luke Salzman said that Cahill was focused for the entire tournament, and he had to dig down deep to battle through a lingering injury.
Junior Gavin Furi finished in eighth place in the 140-pound weight class. Senior captain JT Despain placed third, as did sophomores Tyler Flynn and Tyler Langer in their respective classes. Each of these three were close to making the finals, and they all won their last match to place third.
This upcoming weekend, Jan. 28, the Falcons are going to the Mogollon “Rocky Nelson” Invitational at Mogollon high school. The Falcons will finish their regular season next Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 4 p.m., wrestling teams from Chandler Prep, Valley Christian and Northwest Christian at Northwest Christian.