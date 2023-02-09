Wrestling.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team has sectionals this weekend and members prepared with their final two meets of the regular season this past week. The Falcons hosted a dual meet with Odyssey Institute on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and then wrestled Valley Christian and Northwest Christian on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Falcons won 38-25 at home on senior night and they honored seniors JP Cahill, Ty Jablonsky, Cy Dethlefs, Tyson Rynearson, Brandon Despain and Wyatt Mowers.