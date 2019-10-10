The Lady Falcons split their two matches last week.
The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team’s first game last week was on Oct. 1 against Canyon View. FHHS won the match 3-2.
The second day of play for the Lady Falcons was Oct. 4, where they competed in the Chandler Prep Invitational.
Fountain Hills played against Boulder Creek and lost a close match by a final score of 2-1.
This week FHHS volleyball once again has two away matches.
The first is today, Wednesday, Oct. 9 against Arizona College Prep starting at 6 p.m. The second match is tomorrow, Oct. 10, against Odyssey Institute, also beginning at 6 p.m.
Additional stats and comments from the coach were unavailable as of press time.