The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team (19-12) bounced back after a two-game losing streak and won five games in a row last week. The Falcons have three big games left with major playoff implications in the balance, and they host No. 11 Camp Verde in the first of those big games tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.

The Falcons came into last week with a full head of steam. They were coming off two losses to Scottsdale Christian Academy and Northwest Christian, but they beat Bourgade Catholic 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 3.